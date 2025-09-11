Aidan Woods Puts Emphasis on North Carolina Commitment
The North Carolina Tar Heels have landed multiple different targets at this time as they continue to do their job in the 2026 recruiting class. With a guy like Bill Belichick being the head football coach, the North Carolina Tar Heels have been able to land more targets than they anticipated, as they have been able to land multiple different prospects, with a total of 37 commitments in the class at this time, with commitments coming from a plethora of different positions.
One of the commits that they landed is Aidan Woods. Woods is a defensive lineman and tight end prospect from Abingdon, Virginia. He plays high school football at Abingdon High School and is one of the more popular names for their team. He is also one of the most popular names in the North Carolina Tar Heels class.
He is someone who has remained loyal to the program and continues to do so daily, as he recently caught up with North Carolina Tar Heels On SI to discuss all the recent changes, as well as the latest updates in his recruitment, as well as his commitment, talking about other teams, potentially recruiting him, and his standpoint right now.
EXCLUSIVE: Aidan Woods Puts Emphasis on North Carolina Commitment
- "My commitment has been awesome, the safety of knowing where I’m gonna be spending the next 4 years of my life is awesome," the talented North Carolina Tar Heels commit stated when speaking to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI about his North Carolina Tar Heels commitment.
The talented prospect then went into a conversation about which coaches he talked to the most when it comes to the staff at hand. There are multiple coaches that he has been in constant communication with, which shows the amount of talent. The staff has to be able to keep relationships with multiple prospects. That way, they can continue to build their bond before they even reach campus.
- "I have been communicating the most with Coach Pick and Coach Kitchens, and those conversations have been great."
Will the talented prospect be visiting the North Carolina Tar Heels anytime soon?
- "I am planning on coming up for the Clemson and Duke game, and I was at the TCU game also."
Even though there are multiple different schools that are targeting him, is he remaining locked in, or is he looking at other schools at this time?
- "I’m pretty set into my commitment right now and I’m not planning on visiting anywhere else."
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!