EXCLUSIVE: Skylar Robinson Talks North Carolina Updates
The North Carolina Tar Heels have multiple different connections in the 2026 class which has allowed them to shift their focus to a different class as they have been able to focus on the 2027 recruiting class which has been huge for any type of development that this class wants to have and looks to have, which is exactly what this has been able to do after they have been able to land multiple commitments this early which show signs of potentially haven't yet another major recruiting class down the line.
One of the commits that they have been able to land in the 2027 recruiting classes is wide receiver Skylar Robinson, who is one of the more popular names in the class, thanks to his ability to show his running speed in space as well as his ability to bring in a football when you need it the most.
Robinson recently caught up with North Carolina Tar Heels On SI to detail his North Carolina Tar Heels commitment and more. Here is what he had to say.
EXCLUSIVE: Skylar Robinson Talks North Carolina Updates
- "My commitment so far has been great ," the North Carolina Tar Heels commit stated when speaking to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI about his North Carolina Tar Heels commitment updates at this time.
The talented prospect has been able to talk to a large majority of the coaches, but has there been a coach that he has talked to the most out of the bunch?
- "I've been with all the coaches about the same amount. Even when I went up there this past Monday, they all came up to me and showed love."
Will the talented prospect be visiting the North Carolina Tar Heels again, or is he likely to be done visiting the program before the season is up? He provides more insight into the situation when talking to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI.
- "Yes, I’m planning to be back in North Carolina for the Clemson game on October 3rd."
Although the talented prospect is already committed to the North Carolina Tar Heels, there were main schools to be in the competition as they continue to recruit him with hopes of flipping him down the line.
- "Right now there is schools coming trying to flip me I don’t wanna disclose who at the moment."
Will Robinson visit any of these schools?
- "I don’t have any plans to visit any other school."
Please make sure you follow us on our Facebook page when you click right here!