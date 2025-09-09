EXCLUSIVE: Trashawn Ruffin Remains Locked In With UNC
The North Carolina Tar Heels have many different commits in the 2026 class. They have been able to land a total of 37 guys in this class thus far and they continue to add guys more and more every single week, as it seems like they are one of the more popular names in the country when it comes to taking in the commitments of certain prospects.
One of the commits that has been committed for quite some time is Trashawn Ruffin. Ruffin is one of the better names in the country, and someone who has been on the up-rise among the defensive linemen in the country.
The talented prospect recently caught up with North Carolina Tar Heels on the side to discuss his current thoughts on his commitment as well as all the plans he has for visits, and if any other schools are starting to push for him in his recruitment, and if so, what his level of comfortability is with the program that he has committed to at this time.
- "My commitment has been great. No other place I'd rather be," the North Carolina Tar Heels commit stated when speaking to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI about his North Carolina commitment updates and more.
He would then discuss which coach he speaks with the most in his recruitment, as well as his thoughts on the staff as a whole.
- "I talk with Coach Thompson more than anyone. Yet I do get to talk to all of them. They are a great bunch, and I love my coaches."
Will the talented prospect be visiting the North Carolina Tar Heels?
- "I will be there the next home game and everyone after that. Have to support our team."
The Tar Heels commit is one of the loyal commits in the class although other schools have been making a push for the North Carolina program.
- "Some schools are gonna reach out regardless. Not naming any cause, it doesn't make a difference. My heart is with the state that I live in, and UNC, I feel, is the best place for me. I do want to say, someone told me they saw an article that I may be flipping. It's not true, and I have not talked to anyone about that. Yes, they try, but I am with the Tar Heels. Already have Ireland marked on the calendar."
Will Ruffin be visiting any other programs?
- "I will be visiting UNC and that's it."
