Andrew Simpson Details Situational Shortcomings Against Duke
Opposing defenses have had a difficult time containing the Duke Blue Devils' offense this season, as Darian Mensah has led that unit to score 33.3 points per game, which ranks 54th in the country.
The North Carolina Tar Heels were the latest victim in that department, as Duke scored 32 points in the game. It was not as explosive through the air, but Duke still managed to drive down the field over and over again, scoring on most of their drives.
While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, linebacker Andrew Simpson revealed how the Blue Devils' offense was able to find success throughout the game.
Simpson's Thoughts
- "[We] just have to be better on the big downs. We [got] them on first and second down we played well. [On] third and fourth down, we have to play better going forward," Simpson said. "It is never good giving up that many yards or big plays when we need it the most. They just won the moments. I guess I could say they just won the bigger moments [more] than we did.”
Simpson did feel that the defense put itself in good positions by winning first and second down throughout the second half of the game, which opened up opportunities to rush the passer. However, the defense was unable to record a single sack, which wasted those advantageous situations. The veteran linebacker explained his frustrations on that front.
- "Just get [Darian Mensah] in passing situations," Simpson said. "We have to play good on first and second down early in the game. We didn't, but once we started getting going on the early downs, it was easier for us to peel our ears back and try to rush the passer and get pressure on him, and then, hope he makes a tough decision, but he made some good [throws]. We still felt like we made enough good plays to win, but sadly, we did not."
Overall, it was a disappointing result, and Simpson understood the importance of this game and feels that it was a missed opportunity for the team.
- "“Not good. We lost. And wanted to win this game," Simpson said to how he felt after the game. "We wanted to be bowl eligible. We worked really hard all week. We practiced hard. We feel like we had a good game plan going in, but you know, just the chips didn’t fall for us.”
