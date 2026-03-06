UNC's Clash Against Duke Amplified by Hubert Davis' Comments
The North Carolina Tar Heels close out their season against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday in a pivotal game heading into the conference tournament.
While speaking with the media on Thursday during his press conference availability, head coach Hubert Davis previewed the matchup.
Davis' Thoughts
The last time these two teams met, the Tar Heels faced a 41-29 deficit at halftime, but bounced back in the second half. The 55-year-old head coach explained what went into the turnaround.
- “I felt like in the second half we dominated points in the paint, and I thought that was huge for us," Davis said. "In the first half, we had four. In the second half, we had 18 and so we had better shot selection."
- "We took care of the basketball better, and I thought we were really good and tight defensively, we were able to get stops when we needed to. But our offensive approach in the second half was much better than it was the first half.”
Speaking of the ACC tournament, the Tar Heels clinched a double-bye after Miami defeated SMU on Wednesday night. With that locked up, Davis' plans for Caleb Wilson on Saturday could hinge on that factor. However, Davis is not letting that affect the preparation for Duke.
- “No, not at all," Davis said if the double-bye in the conference tournament affects the preparations for Saturday. "I mean, our focus is on Duke, and you know our game on Saturday, and you know our preparation for that, and that’s the only conversations that I’ve had with the team. It’s only conversations I’ve had with the coaching staff, and that’s where our focus is on, is for us to play our best on Saturday.”
As mentioned, these two teams met on Feb. 7 at the Dean E. Smith Center, in what turned out to be a historic game in the programs' rivalry. Although it will be a full month between meetings, Davis does not believe the teams look that much different from then to now.
- “I don’t think anything has changed in regard to how they’re playing," Davis said. "I mean, they were a really good defensive team the first time that we played. They’re sound defensively, they’re really good on the ball. There are very few times they have to get into rotations. They limit teams to one shot every possession, and they defend without fouling."
- “And then on the offensive end, the way that they execute their sets is at a high level, whether it’s screens, the pace in which they run, the passing ability from Caleb (Foster) all the way to their bigs, shot making ability, their ability to consistently score in the paint, but also from three. And so, they’ve done it consistently throughout the year, and they just continue to get better.”
Overall Thoughts
North Carolina was thoroughly outplayed for the majority of the game the last time these two teams met, as they led for less than a second, despite winning the game 71-68. With Wilson potentially out, and the game taking place on the road, the Tar Heels could struggle.
However, due to Wilson's absence, North Carolina has discovered a new element with Zayden High being regularly involved in the rotation. That could pay dividends against the Blue Devils if Wilson misses.
If the freshman phenom can suit up, High's elevation to the rotation could make North Carolina all the more dangerous.
