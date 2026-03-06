The North Carolina Tar Heels close out their season against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday in a pivotal game heading into the conference tournament.

While speaking with the media on Thursday during his press conference availability, head coach Hubert Davis previewed the matchup.

Davis' Thoughts

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) celebrates at the end of the game at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The last time these two teams met, the Tar Heels faced a 41-29 deficit at halftime, but bounced back in the second half. The 55-year-old head coach explained what went into the turnaround.

“I felt like in the second half we dominated points in the paint, and I thought that was huge for us," Davis said. "In the first half, we had four. In the second half, we had 18 and so we had better shot selection."

UNC basketball coach Hubert Davis during a press conference on Friday, Feb. 20, inside the Smith Center media room. | Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"We took care of the basketball better, and I thought we were really good and tight defensively, we were able to get stops when we needed to. But our offensive approach in the second half was much better than it was the first half.”

Speaking of the ACC tournament, the Tar Heels clinched a double-bye after Miami defeated SMU on Wednesday night. With that locked up, Davis' plans for Caleb Wilson on Saturday could hinge on that factor. However, Davis is not letting that affect the preparation for Duke.

Feb 28, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis with guard Kyan Evans (0) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“No, not at all," Davis said if the double-bye in the conference tournament affects the preparations for Saturday. "I mean, our focus is on Duke, and you know our game on Saturday, and you know our preparation for that, and that’s the only conversations that I’ve had with the team. It’s only conversations I’ve had with the coaching staff, and that’s where our focus is on, is for us to play our best on Saturday.”

As mentioned, these two teams met on Feb. 7 at the Dean E. Smith Center, in what turned out to be a historic game in the programs' rivalry. Although it will be a full month between meetings, Davis does not believe the teams look that much different from then to now.

Feb 28, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis with guard Seth Trimble (7) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“I don’t think anything has changed in regard to how they’re playing," Davis said . "I mean, they were a really good defensive team the first time that we played. They’re sound defensively, they’re really good on the ball. There are very few times they have to get into rotations. They limit teams to one shot every possession, and they defend without fouling."

“And then on the offensive end, the way that they execute their sets is at a high level, whether it’s screens, the pace in which they run, the passing ability from Caleb (Foster) all the way to their bigs, shot making ability, their ability to consistently score in the paint, but also from three. And so, they’ve done it consistently throughout the year, and they just continue to get better.”

Overall Thoughts

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) with the ball as Duke Blue Devils forward Maliq Brown (6) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

North Carolina was thoroughly outplayed for the majority of the game the last time these two teams met, as they led for less than a second, despite winning the game 71-68. With Wilson potentially out, and the game taking place on the road, the Tar Heels could struggle.

However, due to Wilson's absence, North Carolina has discovered a new element with Zayden High being regularly involved in the rotation. That could pay dividends against the Blue Devils if Wilson misses.

If the freshman phenom can suit up, High's elevation to the rotation could make North Carolina all the more dangerous.