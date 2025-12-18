Assessing North Carolina's Bench in Win Over East Tennessee State

Depth has become a real strength for the North Carolina Tar Heels in recent weeks, with a few standout performances from individual players on that unit. North Carolina had modest production from the bench in the 77-58 win over East Tennessee State on Tuesday night at the Dean E. Smith Center.

The Tar Heels were led by Henri Veesaar and Caleb Wilson , who combined for 46 points and 16 rebounds, while collectively shooting 16-of-23 from the field.

With those two taking over the game, the bench was not needed as it had been the previous weeks, but there were still flashes of what North Carolina's supporting cast can supply in a given game.

With that being said, here is how the Tar Heels' bench graded out against East Tennessee State .

Derek Dixon

Stat line: 7 points, 3 rebounds, and 1 assist

It was not a prolific performance by any means, but Dixon continued to shoot with efficiency, connecting on 1-of-2 attempts from the field. It is nothing to write home about, but Dixon showed the ability to drive past defenders and get to the free-throw line, where he knocked down all four of his attempts.

The freshman guard's statistical output appears minimal on the surface, but he continues to demonstrate tendencies that will translate to consistent production.

Grade: B

Jonathan Powell

Stat line: 5 points, 1 rebound, and 1 assists

After scoring 17 points while shooting 6-of-9 from the field, including 3-of-6 from beyond the arc against USC Upstate on Saturday, the sophomore forward struggled mightily on Tuesday night.

Powell shot 2-of-8 from the field, including 1-of-6 from three-point range in 24 minutes. The aggressive mindset was appreciated, but the 6-foot-5, 189-pound forward struggled to knock down open shots.

It will be a learning experience for Powell, who has seemed to earn Hubert Davis' trust, as he started the second half after closing out the first half with the starting unit.

That does not mean he is potentially in line to enter the starting lineup, but Davis must have liked what he saw from that group that closed out the first half with a quick 5-0 spurt.

Grade: C

Jaydon Young

Stat line: 3 points and 1 rebound

Young continues to be a value on the defensive end of the floor, which will present more opportunities for him on the floor down the road. Young is not going to light up the stat sheet, but his involvement on defense and loose balls will be evident as the season weighs on.

