UNC's Davis Highlights Supporting Cast in Recent Victory

This season, the Tar Heels have been overdependent on Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar to carry the load. Over the last three weeks, that narrative has been shut down, with several top-end contributions from role and bench players.

That was the case again for the Tar Heels in their 80-62 win over the USC Upstate Spartans on Saturday at the Dean E. Smith Center.

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference availability, head coach Hubert Davis highlighted the supporting cast's role in the Tar Heels' victory. The 55-year-old coach opened up his press conference by detailing Jonathan Powell's impact and performance.

What Hubert Davis Had to Say

Dec 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"I thought he played well on both ends," Davis said. "Obviously, he made shots, and today, not only made shots, but timely shots, especially from three. I think it was an eight-point game in the second half, he had a three and a corner taken to double figures, and that extended the lead for the remainder of the game."

"But he's also a really physical defender, very competitive, and just has a passion and desire to be a part of his team and this program," Davis continued. "So, I was really happy they had a good game today."

Junior guard Jaydon Young is another player who had an expanded role on Saturday, and although he did not light up the stat sheet, his hustle and defense stood out to Davis.

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jonathan Powell (11) reacts after hitting a three point shot in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"You know, just not that was a key moment. Jaydon has been practicing well, and getting him into the game, being able to knock down that shot, I thought he was good defensively," Davis said. "I could point to everybody coming off the bench. I just felt like they made at least one play."

"[Jaydon Blue] dove on the floor, I was animated there, because that was a hustle," Davis continued. "And it might not show up on Instagram stories, but I thought it was the biggest play of the game, because someone dove on the floor and I thought, you know, Jaydon, that three was huge for us. It got us going. Derek [Dixon], [Jaydon Blue], talked about Jonathan [Powell] and Zayden [High] off the bench. I thought their energy and effort enthusiasm were really good for us today."

North Carolina's bench production was carried by Powell, but the second-team unit totaled 28 points, which was a major lift for the Tar Heels.

