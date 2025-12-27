Assessing Seth Trimble's Season Heading into Conference Play

When Seth Trimble suffered a fractured forearm and was slated to miss at least four games, the North Carolina season was not in jeopardy by any means, but that was expected to put a dent in it.

However, North Carolina went 8-1 without Trimble, with their only loss occurring on Thanksgiving Day against the Michigan State Spartans. After nine games out, Trimble returned to the lineup against the Ohio State Buckeyes, which was monumental, as the Tar Heels were coming off two uninspiring wins over East Tennessee State and USC Upstate.

North Carolina was desperate for a statement win over a formidable opponent , which Trimble was instrumental in delivering a result for the Tar Heels' fanbase.

Trimble has only featured in a handful of games, but the 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard has proven to be an influential piece of the puzzle for North Carolina.

With that being said, here is how the veteran guard has performed in his brief time on the court this season.

Grading Trimble

2025 averages (Through four games): 14.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game while shooting 44.0 percent from the field, 26.7 percent from three-point range, and 83.3 percent from the free throw line

As stated, Trimble has played fewer than five games this season, so some of the statistical data is misleading. For example, Trimble's 26.7 three-point percentage is not an accurate representation of his ability to knock down shots from beyond the arc. Trimble had an off year last season, shooting 27.5 percent from three-point range, but during his sophomore campaign in 2023, he shot 42.9 percent from outside the arc.

Nevertheless, Trimble has proven to be a difference maker for the Tar Heels, and head coach Hubert Davis took note of that against Ohio State last weekend.

"Yeah, it does, it opens things up, gives us versatility to be able to do different things that are specific for each game," Davis said when asked if Trimble opens up on-court play. This game it was — I talked about Devin Royal, but there’s really only one guy on our team that had any chance of getting a stop on Bruce Thornton, and that was Seth [Trimble]."

"Having [Trimble] in the lineup was huge," Davis said. "Obviously, he’s gifted, being able to — I felt like in transition, it’s the first time that we’ve gotten pitch-ahead dunks and lay-ups in a while. So, we’ve got to get back to that because that’s a huge part of our offense, is being able to sprint to the offensive end."

As Davis states, Trimble is a guard with a diverse set of skills who can impact the game in multiple ways and does not necessarily have to be elevated by external factors.

