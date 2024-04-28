UNC Basketball Lands One Transfer, Prepares to Host Another
Since the beginning of the offseason, UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his staff have been hot on the recruiting trail looking to round out next year’s roster with transfers. So far, the Tar Heels haven't enjoyed much luck, missing out on a number of talented big men, although they successfully lured Seth Trimble back to Chapel Hill after he entered the transfer portal.
But after weeks of speculation, UNC finally landed its first true transfer commit of the offseason in the form of one of the nation’s top sharpshooters.
On Sunday, Belmont transfer Cade Tyson officially revealed his commitment to Davis and the Tar Heels by posting his announcement on social media.
Tyson had been linked to the Tar Heels over recent weeks, with the 6-foot-7, 205-pound wing even receiving a pair of 247 Crystal Ball predictions to UNC over a week ago.
One of the top transfers on the market, Tyson averaged 16.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game across 31 contests last season. He finished second in the nation in 3-point percentage, connecting at a 46.5 percent clip beyond the arc.
The former Missouri Valley Conference Rookie of the Year ranked No. 26 overall on the 247Sports portal rankings and is set to be a valuable addition to the Tar Heel roster.
Cade Tyson, 20, could be a projected starter from the moment he sets foot on campus.
UNC basketball is still active within the transfer portal. The Tar Heels are set to host Rutgers transfer Clifford Omoruyi, ranked No. 8 overall and No. 3 among big men in the portal, on an official visit later this week.
