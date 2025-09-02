UNC Campus Looked So Hype As Bill Belichick Arrived for Tar Heels Coaching Debut
The Chapel Bill era begins now.
Chapel Bill is in the house.
The new-look Tar Heels are hosting TCU in their first game of the 2025 season—their first under new coach Bill Belichick—and Chapel Hill looked positively electric on Monday night as a result.
Indeed, according to videos shared by those on the scene, Belichick's arrival on campus was something like a royal parade, wherein King Bill—flanked by camera crews, fellow staffers, and the team itself—greeted his rapturous subjects ahead of the night's events.
Take a look at that arrival below:
The legend is back. But can he get a win in his college football debut? We'll find out soon enough.
