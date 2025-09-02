SI

UNC Campus Looked So Hype As Bill Belichick Arrived for Tar Heels Coaching Debut

The Chapel Bill era begins now.

Belichick opens his North Carolina tenure against TCU.
Belichick opens his North Carolina tenure against TCU. / Travon Miles /Twitter
Chapel Bill is in the house.

The new-look Tar Heels are hosting TCU in their first game of the 2025 season—their first under new coach Bill Belichick—and Chapel Hill looked positively electric on Monday night as a result.

Indeed, according to videos shared by those on the scene, Belichick's arrival on campus was something like a royal parade, wherein King Bill—flanked by camera crews, fellow staffers, and the team itself—greeted his rapturous subjects ahead of the night's events.

Take a look at that arrival below:

The legend is back. But can he get a win in his college football debut? We'll find out soon enough.

