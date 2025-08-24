Jordon Hudson Celebrates Bill Belichick-UNC Hulu Series With Sassy Post
The long-rumored Tar Heels-Bill Belichick docuseries is a go at Hulu, UNC Football confirmed Sunday, but Jordon Hudson, the girlfriend of the head coach, had already been celebrating.
Before the news was officially confirmed, Hudson on Saturday uploaded a photo of her blowing a kiss over her shoulder as Belichick, shown from behind, seemingly ushered her away. Naturally, the post was set to Taylor Swift's revenge anthem, "Look What You Made Me Do," which, in retrospect, must be a callback to her reported involvement in ixnaying a similar deal with NFL Films's Hard Knocks: Offseason.
Better yet, the caption of the post mentions Disney+, Hulu and series producers EverWonder Studio, confirming again that the show/deal must be what she is referring to. That said, however, it's unclear whether Hudson included that exact caption on Saturday, when the deal was not yet confirmed, or added it later on Sunday, after the official announcement. For what it's worth, Instagram indicates that the caption was edited, so it's possible Hudson added the studio handles after the fact.
According to Ryan Glasspiegel of Front Office Sports, the Maine native also posted a video showing cameras at Tar Heels's practice, but later deleted it.
In their post confirming the news, UNC Football shared a video in which Belichick is shown informing the team of the series.
"This is about the UNC football program. There’s obviously a lot of interest in it, and it’ll stream on Hulu later this fall," Belichick says. "It’s going to feature the players working hard, which you guys do. It’s about the players improving and getting better through their hard work, which you do. A program starting from where it started from, several months ago, to wherever it’s going to go during the course of the season, which, of course, will be determined on the field. It’ll show our commitment to winning. It’ll show our commitment to the team. And that’s our priority."
The 'Hard Knocks' Falling Out and Hudson's Reported Involvement
In February, it was reported that Belichick and the Tar Heels would be working with NFL Films' Hard Knocks crew on a docuseries chronicling the coach's first season in Chapel Hill and his transition to college ball. But the deal fell apart shortly after, and reportedly at Hudson's urging. Indeed, according to The Athletic, Belichick's 24-year-old girlfriend played an "instrumental role in stopping the production," apparently because she wanted to be "heavily involved."
Hudson has inserted herself into many of Belichick's dealings since the pair got together. In one particularly viral instance, she redirected the coach's CBS Sunday Morning interview after the reporter asked a question about the pair's relationship. And in another, Belichick asked that she be copied on all emails from UNC staff going forward, even though she is not an employee of the program or school.