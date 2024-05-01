UNC Basketball: No. 1 Recruit Might Visit Tar Heels
Two weeks after Prolific Prep (Calif.) forward AJ Dybantsa announced his reclassification from 2026 to 2025 back in October, the 6-foot-9, 200-pound phenom received an offer from UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis.
Over six months since adding the coveted prospect to their wishlist, it appears the Tar Heels remain in hot pursuit of Dybantsa, who is one of the most versatile prep talents this decade and now sits No. 1 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.
However, while Davis and his crew have traveled to California to check in on Dybantsa, the Tar Heels haven't welcomed him to Chapel Hill on an official visit. But that may change following summer grassroots action.
This week, Dybantsa noted to 247Sports' Travis Branham that he's still considering a trip to UNC.
"They stay in contact with my dad," he said about the Tar Heels. "I might take a visit this fall, but I will have to set that up with UNC, definitely."
AJ Dybantsa's only official visits in his junior year of high school were to Auburn and Southern Cal.
For now, with dozens of offers to consider and no named finalists, it sounds like Dybantsa, one of nine five-star UNC basketball targets in the 2025 recruiting arena, is no rush to end his recruitment.
"I will probably take four to five more visits," he told Branham, "and narrow it down from there."
