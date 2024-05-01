Elite Wing Efeosa Oliogu Says UNC Basketball Would Be 'Dream Offer'
If the UNC basketball recruiters are looking a top-tier four-star on the wing for their currently empty 2025 class, it sounds like Overtime Elite (Ga.) forward Efeosa Oliogu would be more than happy to take their call.
After shining for Canada Elite as "one of the most productive players" in Under Armour Next grassroots action this past weekend, the 6-foot-6, 220-pound Ontario native told League Ready that the Tar Heels would be his "dream offer."
Oliogu, No. 57 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, hasn't reported any interest from UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his staff. But his offer sheet continues to grow. The roughly two dozen suitors include Illinois, West Virginia, Missouri, Providence, and 247Sports Crystal Ball favorite Maryland.
The latest scouting report courtesy of On3 suggests the bucket-finding competitor may have the talent to attract bluebloods:
"Efeosa Oliogu has a physically developed frame...The 6-6 wing has a shifty balance with the ability to attack the rim in the half-court and in transition. There could be possible questions about his lateral quickness, but he gives good effort. Oliogu has good length, and he is a smooth shooter, from the three, off the catch. Like to see him clean up the pull-up off the bounce. Tracking as one of the elite 2025 prospects."
Thus far, only composite 2025 five-stars hold offers from the Tar Heels. All nine rank inside the top 20.
Stay tuned to All Tar Heels on SI for more UNC basketball recruiting news.