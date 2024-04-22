UNC Basketball Product Lands Among Three Finalists for Major NBA Award
It should come as no surprise that voters included fifth-year Chicago Bulls guard and former UNC basketball one-and-done sensation Coby White as one of the three finalists on Sunday for this year's Kia NBA Most Improved Player Award. Nevertheless, landing in that group is an impressive honor in itself, even if the 24-year-old from Goldsboro, N.C., doesn't end up taking home the hardware.
The other two finalists are Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey and Houston Rockets forward Alperen Sengun.
As for the announcement of the winner, that date remains unknown. On Tuesday night, TNT will begin revealing the recipients of the league's seven regular season awards — also including Most Valuable Player, Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Clutch Player of the Year, Sixth Man of the Year, and Coach of the Year — and continue to do so throughout its coverage of the 2024 NBA Playoffs.
White, who came off the board No. 7 overall to the Bulls at the 2019 NBA Draft, averaged career-highs with his 19.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.1 assists for a 2023-24 Chicago Bulls squad that finished 39-43 in the regular season and fell one Play-In Tournament win shy of reaching the NBA Playoffs. The ever-improving professional bucket-getter's scoring average nearly doubled the 9.7 points per game he posted in 2022-23.
