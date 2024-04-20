Two Former UNC Basketball Players Come Up Short of NBA Playoffs
On Friday night, the two do-or-die Play-In Tournament games to determine the No. 8 seed in each conference resulted in a pair of UNC basketball talents coming up empty in their quest to represent the Tar Heels in the 2024 NBA Playoffs.
Coby White, a 2018-19 UNC basketball star who got drafted No. 7 overall to the Chicago Bulls and is now a candidate for the NBA Most Improved Player Award, tallied 13 points, two rebounds, and four assists in the Bulls' 112-91 loss at the Miami Heat.
As for 2010-12 Tar Heel sensation and 2015 NBA champion Harrison Barnes, also a former No. 7 overall draft pick and wrapping up his sixth season as a full-time starter for the Sacramento Kings, finished with 17 points, five boards, and four dimes in Sacramento's 105-98 road defeat at the hands of the upstart New Orleans Pelicans.
The early postseason exits of Coby White and Harrison Barnes equate to only three former UNC players in the NBA Playoffs this go-round: Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony, Phoenix Suns forward Nassir Little, and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Pete Nance. However, of that bunch, only Anthony, a key Orlando reserve, is likely to receive significant postseason playing time.
Anthony and the Eastern Conference No. 5 seed Magic begin their best-of-seven series on the road against the No. 4 seed Cleveland Cavaliers at 1 p.m. ET Saturday.
