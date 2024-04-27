UNC Basketball: Tar Heel Transfer Target Commits to Cal
Andrej Stojakovic didn't waste much time once he trimmed his list of potential landing spots to three on Thursday. UNC basketball was among the trio, along with Kentucky and Cal.
But on Saturday, the 6-foot-7, 190-pound Stojakovic, who is the son of former NBA sharpshooter Peja Stojakovic and entered the transfer portal over a month ago following his freshman campaign at Stanford, announced that he's remaining in the Golden State to play for the Golden Bears. In doing so, the smooth forward has signed up to compete in the ACC, as Cal is set to join UNC's conference along with Stanford and SMU.
Stojakovic, a four-star transfer prospect ranking No. 51 among this year's portal talents in the eyes of 247Sports, averaged 7.8 and 3.4 rebounds for the Cardinal while shooting 32.7 percent from downtown in his 22.3 minutes per game.
He becomes one of a handful of transfers who garnered interest from UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his staff this offseason but have ended up committing elsewhere.
The Tar Heels were notably successful in last year's transfer arena and are now likely still looking to land up to three or four quality pieces to fill the opening scholarship spots on their 2024-25 roster. However, they have yet to secure their first prize from the portal this go-round.
