UNC Basketball: Another Transfer Includes Tar Heels Among Finalists
The UNC basketball staff has yet to have any luck landing incoming transfers for next season. But Hubert Davis and his cohorts were able to lure Seth Trimble back to Chapel Hill after he entered his name in the portal.
RELATED: Huge UNC Transfer Target Schedules Visits to Other Suitors
And on Thursday, On3’s Joe Tipton reported that the Tar Heels may be one step closer to landing a transfer, with UNC appearing among the top three schools for Stanford freshman Andrej Stojakovic. The program is in contention with Kentucky and Cal for the services of the 6-foot-7 guard.
Stojakovic, the 19-year-old son of former NBA veteran Peja Stojakovic, spent just one season at Stanford before entering the portal. He averaged 7.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 0.9 assists while playing 22.3 minutes per game as a member of the Cardinal.
Rated as a four-star prospect by 247Sports coming out of high school, Andrej Stojakovic was regarded highly for his positional size as well as his shooting ability.
While he only shot 32.7 percent beyond the arc as a freshman, the length at the guard position and his high ceiling were enough to entice Hubert Davis and the UNC crew.
Stojakovic is set to visit Kentucky over the weekend. However, it remains to be seen if he will take an official visit with Davis and UNC.
Regardless, it appears that the Tar Heels could be in a good position to land their first true transfer of the offseason.
Stay tuned to All Tar Heels on SI for more UNC basketball news.