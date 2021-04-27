2023 Point Guard Robert Dillingham on UNC Coaching Change

Combine Academy (Charlotte, N.C.) point guard Robert Dillingham is one of the top scoring point guards in the country and a highly sought after 2023 recruit. He just finished up his sophomore season with a state title and averaged 20 ppg, four rebounds and four assists.

Dillingham is filing a monthly blog with Sports Illustrated All-American. In his latest, he discusses his season.

“I feel like we really grew a lot over the course of the season,” he wrote. “Just learning from our mistakes and making the adjustments. That’s the biggest part for me! … I just wanted to grow as a leader, and I feel like I did that.”

He plans to play with team CP3 on the spring/summer league circuit. He made his name on last summer’s pandemic-impacted summer circuit.

Dillingham also gives an update on his recruiting. Spoiler: UNC is heavily involved. The 6-foot-1, 160-pounder received an offer from North Carolina in December.

“My recruitment is cool,” Dillingham blogged. “The same schools have kept in touch mostly, Pitt, Florida, Kansas, North Carolina and other schools.”

Obviously, the coaching change at Carolina had an impact on his recruitment. Dillingham addressed the issue in his latest post.

“I had a good relationship with Coach (Roy) Williams at North Carolina,” he wrote. “So when he left I was kinda shocked like everyone else. We talked regularly. I’m supposed to talk to Coach Hubert (Davis) soon.”

Dillingham said his recruitment is “wide open” at this point, and he’d also be willing to consider going directly to the G League after high school.