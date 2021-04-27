The Robert Dillingham Blog: State Title, Roy Williams' Retirement, Terrence Clarke and More

Combine Academy (Charlotte, N.C.) point guard Robert Dillingham is one of the top scoring point guards in the country and dominated the pandemic summer circuit in 2020 like no other. That’s led to a “who’s who” of college suitors all applying the full-court recruiting press to the 2023 star. Now, he’s agreed to give Sports Illustrated exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything in his world into a monthly blog.

What’s up world, Robert Dillingham back with another blog!

We finished up the season strong with a state title! I feel like we really grew a lot over the course of the season, just learning from our mistakes and making the adjustments. That’s the biggest part for me!

I averaged 20 points, four rebounds and four assists a game and I was happy with my improvement. I just wanted to grow as a leader, and I feel like I did that.

Now, I’m starting off my spring season, and the goal is to keep growing!

I’m running with CP3 and just playing on the Nike circuit is really competitive, so I love that! Our team is really strong too; we’ve got Aden Holloway, Jalen Curry, Jayden Young and a bunch of other guys.

I feel like we’re gonna make a lot of noise this summer!

I’m definitely hoping we’ll be able to get back to normal with some fans and things at some point this summer too.

My recruitment is cool, the same schools have kept in touch mostly, Pitt, Florida, Kansas, North Carolina and other schools.

I had a good relationship with Coach (Roy) Williams at North Carolina, so when he left I was kinda shocked like everyone else. We talked regularly. I’m supposed to talk to Coach Hubert soon.

I definitely want to pick up more offers this summer so I can have all the options to make the best decision. I’m open to the G League option too. I’m not closing myself off from anything at this point.

I’m wide open.

School is going good for me right now; I’ve got A’s and B’s. Biology would have to be my favorite class. My goal is to have a 4.0 by the time I graduate so I’m working hard on that.

With the music, I’m listening to Gunna heavy right now and a couple other guys; nothing new.

Before I go, I want to say RIP to Terrence Clarke. I didn’t know him personally, but that was just the worst thing to hear. Praying for his family.

OK, guys I appreciate you reading my blog; check back soon for the next one!

