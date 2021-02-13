ACC Standings Update and Weekend Schedule (February 13, 2021)

The calendar continues to creep toward Selection Sunday. We are four weekends from the big day. If you're reading this on Saturday morning as you prepare for the weekend slate, it's just 29 days (the equivalent of one leap year February) until we find out which teams will play in the 20201 NCAA Tournament.

If you're wondering about the tournament schedule (which you should be because it's a bit different this year), make sure to read up on the programming schedule, which the NCAA released earlier this week. I won't make you go hunting for the schedule though; I'm a very kind and magnanimous individual. Just click here.

After having their matchup with Miami postponed earlier in the week, North Carolina will once again be taking to the road. This is now four straight ACC road games. If the Tar Heels are able to make both postponed games (vs. Clemson, vs. Miami) they will play nine more ACC games (including Saturday's Virginia game).

UNC continues to hang on to fifth place in the conference, just behind Louisville. The Cardinals haven't played since a 74-58 trouncing of Georgia Tech on February 1. They've had three straight games postponed (@ Syracuse, vs. Pitt, @ Virginia Tech) and don't play again until February 17.

The continued postponements and cancellations have further widened the disparity amongst ACC teams in number of games played. Despite the postponement against Carolina earlier in the week, Miami has played more conference games than anyone else in the league at 13. Florida State is on the low end of ACC games played at eight.

We continue to wait to see how the remainder of the schedule will play out. Will teams be able to play all 20 conference games? How much of an effort will there be to re-schedule every game? Which games will be prioritized?

Virginia (10-1), Florida State (6-2), and Virginia Tech (8-3), and Louisville (6-3) remain as the top four teams, who would each receive a first round bye in the ACC Tournament.

The next group (the teams that would earn a single bye in the ACC Tournament) are the Tar Heels (7-4), Clemson (7-5), Pittsburgh (5-5), Syracuse (5-5), and Duke (5-6).

The bottom six teams, who would play from day one of the conference tournament are Georgia Tech (5-6), Notre Dame (5-7), North Carolina State (4-7), Wake Forest (3-8), Miami (3-10), and Boston College (1-8).

12 of the 15 ACC teams will be in action this weekend, eight on Saturday, four on Sunday. Here's the schedule:

Weekend ACC Games

*all times Eastern and PM

Saturday, February 13

North Carolina at (9) Virginia | 6:00 | ESPN

Wake Forest at (17) Florida State | 12:00 | ACC Network Extra

Boston College at Syracuse | 2:00 | ACC Network

Duke at NC State | 4:00 | ESPN

Louisville at (18) Virginia Tech | POSTPONED

Sunday, February 14

Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech | 4:00 | ACC Network

Miami at Notre Dame | 6:00 | ACC Network

ACC Standings (as of games through 2/12/21)

(#9) Virginia (10-1) (#17) Florida State (6-2) (#18) Virginia Tech (8-3) Louisville (6-3) North Carolina (7-4) Clemson (7-5) Pittsburgh (5-5) Syracuse (5-5) Duke (5-6) Georgia Tech (5-6) Notre Dame (5-7) North Carolina State (4-7) Wake Forest (3-8) Miami (3-10) Boston College (1-8)

