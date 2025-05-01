Another UNC Basketball Frontcourt Piece for 2025-26 Campaign
Back in late August, a few months before the 2024-25 UNC basketball campaign got underway, the program announced that Zayden High was not enrolled at the university for the fall semester and would not be on the roster for that season.
Now, though, according to a report from 247Sports' Adam Smith this week, the 6-foot-9, 225-pound forward from San Antonio, Texas, is ready to return to the Tar Heels after re-enrolling at UNC back in January.
As a freshman in 2022-23, High saw action in 23 games off the bench. He averaged 0.8 points and 1.1 rebounds in 4.5 minutes per outing, shooting 6-for-19 from the field, 0-for-8 beyond the arc, and 6-for-9 at the charity stripe.
A former four-star prep out of Compass Prep (Ariz.), High arrived in Chapel Hill two years ago as a four-star prospect ranking No. 70 overall and No. 14 among power forwards on the 247Sports 2023 Composite.
For now, the projected 2025-26 UNC basketball frontcourt for Hubert Davis' fifth season at the helm includes a sophomore Zayden High plus junior transfer Jarin Stevenson, junior transfer Henri Veesaar, returning sophomore James Brown, and five-star freshman Caleb Wilson.
