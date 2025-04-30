Pundit Puts UNC Basketball Head Coach 'Squarely on Hot Seat'
Hubert Davis boasts a 69.2 winning percentage (101-45) as head coach of the Tar Heels. But the UNC basketball fanbase expects its blueblood to dominate to a much higher degree, especially when considering his 2022-23 squad missed the NCAA Tournament despite beginning the season at No. 1 in the AP Top 25 Poll and the fact that 2023-24 marks his only bunch to finish with single-digit losses.
The Tar Heels began the 2024-25 season at No. 9 in the country but swiftly fell out of the top 25 en route to tallying a disappointing 23-14 record.
All in all, factoring in some notable shortcomings in roster construction and the chemistry department, yet never forgetting the March 2022 wins over archrival Duke that sent Mike Krzyzewski into retirement on an apologetic note, CBS Sports' Matt Norlander seemed fair in giving Davis a C+ in his grading of 2021 hires across college basketball released on Wednesday afternoon.
As Norlander summarized the Hubert Davis era thus far, UNC basketball has "been a little bit of everything in Davis' four seasons."
"Taking over for Roy Williams was never going to be easy," Norlander noted in his assessment of the 54-year-old Hubert Davis, "but Davis has made it harder at some points than it's needed to be. (He's also not been helped to maximum potential by some UNC boosters in recent years.)
"Still, there have been bright spots. He's recruited and coached two of the most accomplished Tar Heels ever in Armando Bacot and RJ Davis...
"This is Carolina. Expectations are lofty and the grade applied has to reflect that. Davis is squarely on the hot seat heading into 2025-26."
