Big Decision Awaits UNC Basketball Wing Drake Powell
Coming into his freshman season with the UNC basketball program, Drake Powell was met with tons of expectation as an incoming five-star talent and one of the top 15 prospects in the 2024 recruiting cycle.
Those expectations were multiplied due to the layout of the roster. Many Tar Heel fans hoped fourth-year head coach Hubert Davis would rely heavily on the 19-year-old from nearby Pittsboro, N.C., for production and serious minutes in the frontcourt, where UNC lacked length and size.
For the most part, Powell was able to meet expectations and become a key piece of the puzzle for the UNC basketball program. He started 24 games for the 2024-25 Tar Heels, with his minutes spiking toward the end of the season.
The 6-foot-6, 195-pounder averaged 7.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game while knocking down 48.3 percent of his shots and 37.9 percent of his 3-point attempts. One of his best outings came in early January, a 82-67 victory over SMU, as he poured in 17 points on 6-for-13 shooting from the field and 4-for-6 from downtown, adding four rebounds and two assists.
It's still uncertain where Drake Powell plans to spend next season. Turning pro seems to be a genuine possibility, as he regularly pops up in either the first or second round on mock drafts, but he could become a centerpiece next season should he return to Chapel Hill.
