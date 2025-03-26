UNC Basketball Season Recap: Seth Trimble Soars in Chapel Hill
On April 9, 2024, Seth Trimble's UNC basketball career appeared to be coming to a close after two seasons when the Wisconsin native officially entered the transfer portal. But after two weeks of reflection and a conversation with a Tar Heel legend, Trimble chose to return to Chapel Hill for a third campaign.
That decision appeared to be an all-around positive, as the 6-foot-3, 195-pound guard put together his best and most complete season as a collegian, posting career highs in all major statistical categories.
Across 34 games and 18 starts for the 2024-25 Tar Heels, Trimble averaged 11.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.3 assists while adding over a steal per contest. He finished in double figures in 24 games, including a career-high 27 points in UNC's 92-90 comeback victory over Dayton in the Maui Invitational back in November.
Trimble has seemingly already made his intentions clear for next season, with comments suggesting he's fully on board to return to Chapel Hill for his senior year following UNC basketball's Round of 64 loss to Ole Miss in the NCAA Tournament last week.
In doing so, Trimble will be set to bring his toughness, experience, and off-the-charts bounce back for another season while aiming to take yet another jump in production moving forward.
