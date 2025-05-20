All Tar Heels

UNC Basketball Coach Receives Big Recruiting Opportunity in Colorado

Fifth-year UNC basketball leader Hubert Davis will soon spend time on the same court as some of his prime targets.

UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis is set for a trip to Colorado in a few weeks, presenting the 55-year-old with a potential boost to the Tar Heels' recruiting efforts, specifically on the 2026 trail. He is one of the three selected supporting court coaches for the 2025 USA Basketball Men's U19 National Team training camp in Colorado Springs, tipping off on June 14.

Several 2026 UNC basketball recruiting targets are among the 33 prospects expected to be at the prestigious event.

Those early Tar Heel offer holders include Millennium High School (Ariz.) five-star guard Cameron Holmes, Grayson High School (Ga.) five-star guard Caleb Holt, Blair Academy (N.J.) five-star guard Deron Rippey Jr., and Overtime Elite (Ga.) five-star guard Taylen Kinney.

Alabama's Nate Oats and Kentucky's Mark Pope are the other two court coaches slated to be alongside Hubert Davis, who will help 2025 USA Basketball Men's U19 National Team head coach Tommy Lloyd (Arizona) and his summer assistants, Grant McCasland (Texas Tech) and Micah Shrewsberry (Notre Dame), prepare for the 2025 FIBA U19 Men's World Cup in Switzerland.

