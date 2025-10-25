Early Lessons Learned as UNC Falters in Exhibition Against BYU
Though the outcome does not count in the standings, there are lessons to be learned for North Carolina after a narrow 78-76 loss to BYU in its exhibition game in Salt Lake City.
The lead changed hands throughout the night until BYU pulled ahead on a pair of clutch shots by Kennard Davis. Davis put the Cougars up 69-68 with an and-one, then buried a three-pointer with 2:01 remaining—a margin BYU never relinquished.
BYU forwards AJ Dybantsa and Kaby Keita proved too much for North Carolina. Keita finished with a double-double, tallying 16 points and 10 rebounds. Dybantsa led the Cougars with 18 points, eight rebounds, three blocks and three steals.
Caleb Wilson posted a game-high 22 points on 9-of-17 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds for a double-double, adding three blocks and a steal. Seth Trimble had 17 points and seven rebounds, while center Henri Veesaar contributed 14 points, eight rebounds and a block.
First Half
After both teams traded jabs at the beginning of the game, BYU started to take control of the game when it had a eight-point lead with with 11:57 left in the first half. A large part of that was because UNC turned the ball over 7 times to BYU's 3, which has led to seven points off of turnovers.
However, North Carolina answered with an 8-0 run lasting more than a minute and a half, tying the game at 18 after BYU's early surge. Wilson ignited the run with a jumper, followed by back-to-back 3-pointers from Jarin Stevenson and Derek Dixon.
Over the next six minutes, there were seven lead changes as both teams traded baskets. However, BYU began to pull away late in the first half, taking a 39-35 advantage after closing the period on a 16-9 run. North Carolina struggled from the floor, going nearly four and a half minutes without a field goal until Trimble scored with 56 seconds left.
Wilson paced North Carolina with 10 points, three rebounds, three blocks and a steal. Trimble added five points, a team-high four rebounds and one assist in the first half.
For BYU, Dybantsa led all scorers with 11 points, adding four rebounds, three blocks and two steals. Keita contributed 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting and grabbed a game-high seven rebounds.
A big issue was turnovers as both teams turned the ball over 19 times with UNC turning the ball over 111 times compared to BYU's 8.
Second Half
The second half started with a nice jumper from Dybantsa with a hand in his face before UNC''s Stevenson responded with a quick three in transition. However, neither team would score for another two minutes.
After the teams exchanged baskets for several minutes, UNC took its first lead since late in the first half on a Trimble dunk in transition. BYU quickly answered, however, as Dybantsa knocked down a jumper to put the Cougars back in front, 45-44, with 15:21 remaining.
Both teams were trading shots for the rest of the game but the BYU held the lead for the most part. However, UNC was able to tie the game at 59 all with 7:47 left to go in the second half, but the Cougars responded with a three-point shot from Khadim Mboup to take a 62-59 lead on the ensuing possession.
UNC finally broke through when Seth Trimble’s and-one layup, followed by the free throw, gave North Carolina a 66-64 lead with 5:46 remaining—the Tar Heels’ first lead since 44-43 with 16:21 to play in the second half.
After a Wilson jumper extended UNC's lead by four, BYU took a 69-68 lead when Kennard Davis converted the and-one. That was followed by a layup from Veesaar for UNC to retake the lead but Keita would give BYU the lead once again with just over three minutes to go in the game.
After UNC forward Jarin Stevenson tied the game at 71 with a free throw at the 2:14 mark, Davis hit a wide-open corner three to put BYU back in front with less than two minutes to play and they would hold onto the lead for the rest of the game.
