Grading North Carolina's Supporting Cast in Win

The North Carolina Tar Heels defeated the Georgetown Hoyas 81-61 on Sunday night at the Dean E. Smith Center. It was a defensive clinic by the Tar Heels, who completely suffocated and marginalized Georgetown's offense. The Hoyas are not known for their offensive efficiency, but they shot season lows from the field (33.3 percent) and three-point range (17.4 percent).

At this point in the season, North Carolina's formula has been to depend on Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar to carry the load while the supporting cast and bench fill in with modest production.

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) reacts with forward Jarin Stevenson (15) after the game at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

That modest production has come in bunches the last two games, as the Tar Heels have been well-compensated with efficient scoring off the bench.

Speaking of the supporting cast and bench , here are grades for the Tar Heels' role players' performances in Sunday's win against Georgetown.

Kyan Evans

Stat line: 7 points and 4 assists

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Kyan Evans (0) passes the ball to forward Caleb Wilson (8) as Georgetown Hoyas forward Isaiah Abraham (7) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The stat line does not accurately depict how impactful Evans was, specifically in the first 10-15 minutes of the game. There was a stretch in that time frame when the former Colorado state guard scored or assisted on four straight possessions.

Yes, Evans did not do much outside of the first 20 minutes, but his aggressiveness set the tone for North Carolina's win on Sunday.

Grade: B+

Jarin Stevenson

Stat line: 3 points and 3 rebounds

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) and forward Jarin Stevenson (15) block the shot of Georgetown Hoyas forward Jayden Fort (0) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Last week, we labeled Stevenson as the Tar Heels' enforcer, as he brings a ton of value and experience to the defensive side of the ball. Stevenson was solid in that department, but he was non-existent on the offensive side of the court, going 1-of-6 from the field.

North Carolina is not asking the former Alabama forward to average 10 points per game, but he needs to at least be serviceable on offense. He was nowhere near that on Sunday.

Grade: C-

Derek Dixon

Stat line: 14 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) looks to pass as Georgetown Hoyas guard Malik Mack (2) and forward Caleb Williams (4) defend in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Dixon made a name for himself in last week's heroic effort against the Kentucky wildcats hitting two go-ahead baskets in the final seconds of the game, including the game-winning layup over multiple defenders.

The freshman guard expanded on that by shooting 5-of-7 from the field, including 3-of-5 from three-point range. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard is increasing his involvement off the bench, and if he continues to play at this level, the Tar Heels are going to be a force to reckon with.

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis talks with guard Derek Dixon (3) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

It's a small sample size, but North Carolina could possess one of the deepest backcourts- which was a concern a couple of weeks ago - with Dixon, Evans, and Bogavac, and Seth Trimble returning at some point in the near future.

Grade: A

