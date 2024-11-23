Ex-UNC Basketball Guard Goes Ice-Cold Against Duke
Former three-year UNC basketball guard Caleb Love has seen far better days against the Duke Blue Devils, most notably his 28 points, capped off by a dagger three, that helped ensure the Tar Heels ended legendary Duke basketball head coach Mike Krzyzewski's career in the 2022 Final Four.
On Friday night, the 23-year-old Love, now in his second season with the Arizona Wildcats after transferring out of Chapel Hill following his junior campaign as a Tar Heel, tallied only eight points as the No. 17-ranked Wildcats (2-2, 0-0 Big 12) suffered a 69-55 home loss to Jon Scheyer's No. 12 Blue Devils (4-1, 0-0 ACC).
Love shot a frigid 3-for-13 from the field, 1-for-9 beyond the arc, and 1-for-2 at the charity stripe across his team-high 38 minutes on the floor. Plus, he committed three turnovers in the contest.
Despite the defeat, Love still boasts a 5-4 all-time record versus the Blue Devils, including his 4-3 mark in UNC basketball matchups against the fellow Tobacco Road blueblood. And barring an encounter in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, he'll never face Duke again.
However, Love's latest outing is cause for concern in light of his six points on 2-for-13 overall shooting clip in Arizona's 103-88 loss at now-No. 19 Wisconsin last Friday night. His season 3-point percentage sits at a career-low 21.4.
Caleb Love and the Arizona Wildcats look to bounce back at the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas, beginning with their bout against the unranked Davidson Wildcats at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday (ESPN2).
