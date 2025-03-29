Experienced Transfer Guard Checking Out UNC Basketball Program
Nearly a week since the transfer portal opened for business, the UNC basketball staff has expressed interest in a number of potential transfers. But none of the interests has fully come to fruition for head coach Hubert Davis yet.
ALSO READ: Elite UNC Transfer Target Heads Elsewhere for Visit
There appeared to be some momentum for Virginia transfer Isaac McKneely. However, that seems to have cooled with the former Cavalier guard visiting Louisville this weekend.
Now, though, the Tar Heels have secured their first visit of this portal season in the form of a transfer guard who squared off against the 2024-25 UNC basketball team earlier this month. San Diego State transfer guard Nick Boyd is in Chapel Hill this weekend touring the campus and meeting with Davis and his cohorts, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI confirmed on Saturday.
Tar Heel fans may remember Boyd, who fell to the Heels in their NCAA Tournament First Four matchup back on March 18. UNC dominated en route to a 95-68 victory, but Boyd managed 12 points, five rebounds, and two assists for the Aztecs.
The 6-foot-3, 175-pound senior spent last season as a full-time starter for San Diego State after playing three years at Florida Atlantic and reaching a Final Four. In 31 games with the Aztecs, he shined to the tune of 13.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.0 steals per game while shooting 35.1 percent from deep.
It's unclear which other programs are involved in Boyd’s recruitment. Even so, the Tar Heels' swiftness in setting up a visit suggests they have a legit shot at landing his services.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball transfer portal news.