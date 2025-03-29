All Tar Heels

Elite UNC Basketball Transfer Target Heads Elsewhere for Visit

One of the UNC basketball program's conference rivals looks like the frontrunner for Isaac McKneely.

UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis
UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis / Mark Hoffman-Imagn Images
When former Virginia sharpshooter Isaac McKneely entered the transfer portal earlier this week, UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis seemingly wasted no time expressing his interest in bringing the top-shelf transfer to Chapel Hill.

It seemed like the interest was mutual as well, with McKneely having a “Do Not Contact” tag, meaning he was the one who would facilitate communication with potential suitors. By all indications, it appeared as though UNC had a real shot at landing his services.

However, early Saturday morning, On3’s Joe Tipton reported that McKneely would be arriving at Louisville later in the day for a visit with Pat Kelsey and the Cardinals, suggesting UNC is not the program in pole position to land McKneely’s services.

Kelsey and the Cardinals finished tied for second in the ACC last season. They could pose a major threat to UNC as both programs aim to build a roster capable of competing toward the top of the conference once again next season.

Despite Virginia’s down season, McKneely excelled once again as a junior, averaging 14.4 points and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 42.1 percent from 3-point range.

McKneely has also reportedly scheduled a visit to Tennessee in the coming weeks.

As things stand, though, there is no word on a potential visit with the UNC basketball staff. That may change. But for the time being, it appears the Tar Heels may be forced to explore alternative backcourt options.

Matt Giles
