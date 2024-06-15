Five-Star Guard Eliminates UNC Basketball From Contention
Over the past year and change, UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his cohorts have handed out 15 offers on the 2025 recruiting trail. Until Saturday, none of those targets had publicly eliminated Davis & Co. from their recruitments by announcing a list of finalists without putting the Tar Heels on it.
Wasatch Academy (Utah) guard Isiah Harwell is now the first to do precisely that.
The Tar Heels landed among Harwell's top nine back in October. But on Saturday afternoon, the 6-foot-6, 200-pound five-star told On3's Joe Tipton that he's no longer considering five of those nine in UNC, UCLA, Alabama, Idaho State, and Baylor.
His four finalists are Texas, Cal, Houston, and Gonzaga. Harwell, No. 7 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, plans to visit ACC newcomer Cal later this month and ultimately reveal his college choice on Sept. 12.
Meanwhile, the UNC basketball staff's 14 remaining targets in the 2025 arena still include nine five-star prospects: guards Cayden Boozer, Darryn Peterson, and Jasper Johnson, along with forwards Cameron Boozer, AJ Dybantsa, Koa Peat, Caleb Wilson, Nate Ament, and Bryson Tiller.
As for the other five undecided rising high school seniors on the Tar Heels' wishlist, they are four-star guard Derek Dixon, four-star guard Acaden Lewis, four-star guard Braylon Mullins, four-star forward Nikolas Khamenia, and four-star center Malachi Moreno. Those five and Ament are the most recent additions to Hubert Davis' offer sheet, each receiving their offer out of Chapel Hill within the past month.
