Hubert Davis Provides Update on Veteran Guard Seth Trimble

The North Carolina Tar Heels have not been at full strength in recent weeks, as senior guard Seth Trimble has been out for five weeks with a fractured arm.

Trimble suffered the injury during a team workout in a freak accident. The senior guard underwent surgery shortly after and will be held out until late Dec.

While speaking with the media during his press conference availability, head coach Hubert Davis provided an update on Trimble's injury progress.

Davis' Thoughts

Nov 18, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis talks to guard Kyan Evans (0) during the second half against the Navy Midshipmen at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

"I don't have a definitive answer in regard to when he's [going to] come back, but it's progressing fast and really well," Davis said. "He's shooting, he's dribbling, he's conditioning. [He's] in a really good spot. I'm looking forward to when he can get back out there on the floor."

Before going down with the injury, Trimble was averaging 14.5 points, five rebounds, and 3.5 assists in two games this season. He had missed all seven of his three-point attempts during that span.

Regardless, the Tar Heels are a different team without Trimble in the lineup, as the team has struggled from three in the five games he has missed. Davis understands that this team is not at full strength, and that there is always room to grow until Trimble returns.

Nov 25, 2025; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) drives to the basket past St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Amar’E Marshall (2) in the first half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

"I think you're always trying to figure out the team throughout the entire year," Davis said. "But I think for us, maybe even a little bit more. Luka [Bogavac] didn't play the first exhibition games, so that was a team. Then he was ready to play the first game; that was a team. Then Seth got hurt in the last 5 games; this is a new team."

"I think, yes, trying to figure it out. When Seth comes back, [that's] another team," Davis continued. "Whether it's December or today, we're just always trying to get better, trying to grow, and I just want each one of these players to play at their best."

Nov 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) shoots as Kansas Jayhawks guard Tre White (3) and guard Darryn Peterson (22) defend in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

North Carolina has only lost one game this season, but another defeat on Tuesday against the Kentucky Wildcats could raise concerns for the Tar Heels. Trimble's injury timeline is not set in stone, but it could be another 3-4 weeks until we see the senior guard return to the lineup.

It goes without saying that Trimble is monumental for North Carolina, not just because he is a proven serviceable three-point shooter, but because he provides leadership and experience to a team that is lacking in those areas at the moment.

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE !