Five-Star Receives UNC Basketball Offer Ahead of Upcoming Kansas Visit
North Tampa Christian Academy (Fla.) junior forward Toni Bryant now holds an offer from fourth-year UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels, the coveted prospect's coach told 247Sports' Travis Branham on Monday night.
A few minutes later, Branham reported that Bryant has locked in an unofficial visit to Kansas on Saturday. He's been on the official Jayhawks wishlist since the summer.
Bryant, a 6-foot-9, 200-pound versatile five-star who first popped up on the Tar Heels' radar months ago, checks in at No. 14 overall, No. 4 among power forwards, and No. 3 in Florida on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.
His other early offers include Kansas, Tennessee, Texas, Clemson, Louisville, Florida, Georgia Tech, Cal, Boston College, Wake Forest, Georgia, and Ole Miss.
Meanwhile, with the addition of Toni Bryant to the growing list in Chapel Hill, Hubert Davis and his crew have offers out to 10 undecided talents on the 2026 recruiting trail. The Tar Heels boast three 2025 prizes thus far, highlighted by Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Ga.) five-star forward Caleb Wilson, but they're still seeking their first pledge from the cast of current high school juniors.
