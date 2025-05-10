Former UNC Basketball Guards Draw Starting Nods at G League Elite Camp
Neither RJ Davis nor Caleb Love was among the 75 invitees to next week's NBA Draft Combine in Chicago. But both 23-year-old guards still have a chance to join that group, which includes Tar Heel one-and-done forward Drake Powell, should the former UNC basketball teammates deliver standout performances at the ongoing G League Elite Camp.
Although Davis and Love by no means torched the Wintrust Arena nets in the G League Elite Camp's opening contests on Saturday afternoon, each drew a starting nod and reached double figures in the scoring column.
Helping to power Team One to an 89-85 win over Team Two, RJ Davis tallied 14 points, two rebounds, two assists, and block in 22 minutes of action. He shot 5-for-9 from the field, missing both of his 3-point attempts, and 4-for-5 at the charity stripe.
Caleb Love then led all Team Four starters with his 10 points, albeit in a 101-63 loss to Team Three. He finished 4-for-11 from the field, 0-for-5 from downtown, and 2-for-2 at the line, adding one rebound and one assist in 21 minutes on the floor.
Davis and Love, who played in a combined 349 college basketball games, arrived as Tar Heels in 2020, eventually becoming UNC basketball backcourt starters together for three years before Love transferred to Arizona in 2023.
In their first college season apart, Davis became the ACC Player of the Year while Love received the the last-ever Pac-12 Player of the Year distinction.
