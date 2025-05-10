UNC Basketball Forward Now Among Top 10 Undecided in Transfer Portal

All Tar Heels

There's still no telling where one-year UNC basketball player Ven-Allen Lubin will play next season.

UNC basketball forward Ven-Allen Lubin / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Soon after Ven-Allen Lubin formally entered the transfer portal almost three weeks ago, it looked as though the 6-foot-8, 230-pound forward would likely return to the UNC basketball program for his senior campaign. In fact, he noted at the time that he's "entering the transfer portal with full intent on returning to UNC."

But now that weeks have passed and chatter has intensified among insiders regarding other potential landing spots — even including talk of rival NC State being in the mix — it seems most folks would be surprised if Lubin actually ends up back in Chapel Hill.

Meanwhile, the 21-year-old Florida native, who spent a year apiece at Notre Dame and Vanderbilt before transferring to UNC last year and drawing a start in over half of his outings as a Tar Heel, has become one of the top transfers still up for grabs.

As of Friday night, Ven-Allen Lubin ranks No. 144 overall on 247Sports among portal entrants this cycle. However, the four-star talent is now up to No. 9 among those who have yet to announce a winner in their recruitments.

With many potential title contenders still filling out their rosters, there's no doubt Lubin, one of six 2024-25 Tar Heels who entered the portal, is garnering significant interest.

Under the direction of fourth-year UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis, Lubin averaged 8.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks in only 19.6 minutes per game.

