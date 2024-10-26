Former UNC Basketball One-And-Done Torches Milwaukee
The Chicago Bulls improved to 1-1 this season behind UNC basketball product Coby White's prowess all over the court in a 133-122 road win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night.
ALSO READ: Experts Place Tar Heel Guard Above Hyped Blue Devil Rookie
White, the reigning runner-up for NBA Most Improved Player, poured in a game-high 35 points against the Bucks. The 24-year-old guard from Goldsboro, N.C., now in his sixth season as a pro after coming off the board No. 7 overall to the Bulls following his 2018-19 Tar Heel campaign, shot 12-for-20 from the field, 7-for-13 from deep, and 4-for-4 at the charity across his 34 minutes as a starter in the contest.
He added six rebounds, five assists, and four steals, further showcasing his ever-expanding efforts in potentially becoming an All-Star before even reaching the prime of his career.
In Chicago's season opener, a 123-111 road loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, White encountered a cold shooting night: 4-for-13 from the field and 0-for-5 beyond the arc. Even so, he totaled 10 points, eight boards, six dimes, one steal, and one block in 35 minutes of action.
Coby White, beginning to separate himself as the most electrifying force among the six UNC basketball talents currently in the league, looks to bring his hot hand to the Bulls' home bout against the Oklahoma City Thunder (1-0) at 8 p.m. ET Saturday.
ALSO READ: Former UNC Forward Catches Fire Out of Gates in Spurs Debut
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.