All Tar Heels

UNC Basketball: Experts Place RJ Davis Notch Above Duke Rookie

The 23-year-old UNC basketball guard and a 17-year-old rival roughly 10 miles away could be two of the top three talents in the country.

Matt Giles

UNC basketball guard RJ Davis versus Duke
UNC basketball guard RJ Davis versus Duke / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Duke basketball rookie forward Cooper Flagg, who doesn't turn 18 until December but is a widely projected one-and-done No. 1 overall draft pick, is the highest-rated prospect to enter the ACC this decade. Meanwhile, fifth-year UNC basketball guard RJ Davis just turned 23, is the defending ACC Player of the Year, and sits within striking distance of Tyler Hansbrough's UNC basketball career scoring record.

ALSO READ: Former UNC Forward Catches Fire Out of Gates in Spurs Debut

Together, Davis and Flagg highlight more must-see Tobacco Road archrival action to come in February and March, courtesy of Hubert Davis' preseason No. 9-ranked Tar Heels and Jon Scheyer's No. 7 Blue Devils.

According to CBS Sports' Kyle Boone, Gary Parrish, and Matt Norlander in "The Top 100 and 1 Best Players" list that they published this week ahead of season openers getting underway across the nation on Nov. 4, RJ Davis and Cooper Flagg — in that order at No. 2 and No. 3 — stand below only Alabama graduate guard Mark Sears.

At No. 8, Wake Forest senior guard Hunter Sallis is the only other ACC player in the trio of experts' top 10.

UNC basketball freshman guard Elliot Cadeau, the only other Tar Heel on their list, checks in at No. 85.

The top 101 includes three more Blue Devils in junior guard Tyrese Proctor at No. 44, freshman guard Kon Knueppel at No. 48, and sophomore guard Caleb Foster at No. 83.

ALSO READ: UNC Comes Up Empty in Another Five-Star Recruiting Battle

Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining UNC on SI in 2023, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball