Former UNC Basketball Star Confirms End of Playing Career

UNC basketball treasure John Henson is now focusing on other opportunities.

UNC basketball forward John Henson
UNC basketball forward John Henson / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
John Henson appeared in 445 NBA regular season games, including 405 over seven years as a piece to the Milwaukee Bucks' rotation. The former three-year UNC basketball big man averaged 7.6 points and 5.3 rebounds for his career in the league.

But he hasn't been active in the NBA since 2019-20, although the 6-foot-9, 220-pounder signed a 10-day contract with the New York Knicks late in their 2020-21 campaign.

And this week, the 33-year-old Henson, now in the early stages of a broadcasting career that includes an analyst role with the ACC Network, confirmed that he has decided to retire as a player.

"I'm done bro lol," Henson confirmed in a text to RG.org. "I was so blessed to play this long. It's a lot of opportunities, man. It's just a matter of one step at a time. I'm only 33, so I have time to explore and figure out what I want to do next. This is just the next phase, and we'll see where it takes me. But so far, so good...I'm thankful."

Playing for now-retired Tar Heel legend Roy Williams in Chapel Hill, John Henson became a two-time ACC Defensive Player of the Year. He earned All-ACC First Team honors as a UNC basketball junior before hearing his name No. 14 overall at the 2012 NBA Draft.

Published
