Where UNC Basketball Stands in Loaded Niko Bundalo Sweepstakes
Prolific Prep (Calif.) forward Niko Bundalo welcomed UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and two Tar Heel assistants to his school on Tuesday, 247Sports' Travis Branham reported.
ALSO READ: UNC Products Among Top Unsigned NBA Free Agents
Bundalo, No. 23 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, plans to choose a winner from his top nine before his senior season begins in early November, in time for the early signing period.
Meanwhile, not only are the Tar Heels among those finalists — along with Michigan State, UConn, Texas, Pitt, Ohio State, Xavier, Kentucky, and recently added Kansas — but Davis and his crew are also locked in as one of the handful of programs he intends to visit ahead of his decision.
The 6-foot-11, 215-pound five-star, a lifelong Tar Heel enthusiast due to the Michael Jordan fandom of his Chicago native mother, completed his UConn and Michigan State official visits over the past two weekends. He will check out Ohio State on Sept. 21-22 before heading to Chapel Hill for his UNC basketball tour the first weekend of October.
Sure, Bundalo has confirmed that he's also eyeing trips to Kansas and Kentucky, likely at some point in October. At least for the moment, though, his advertised slate of official visits shows his UNC basketball suitors going last.
"I think UNC has always been a really good school for dudes at the four, from the research that I've done," Niko Bundalo told Branham earlier this summer. "They have had really versatile fours, and in recent years, they have had some really high-level guards. And for me, that's been a really big draw.
"The opportunity to play with a really good guard as a four-man, it gets a twinkle in your eye."
ALSO READ: UNC's Hubert Davis Travels to Virginia for Phenom Recruit
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.