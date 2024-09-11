UNC Basketball Products Among Notable Unsigned NBA Free Agents
Only six players who ended their college careers as members of the UNC basketball program are on either a guaranteed or two-way contract for the 2024-25 NBA season. That group of NBA Tar Heels consists of San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Barnes, Spurs forward Harrison Ingram, Chicago Bulls guard Coby White, Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony, Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson, and Nets center Day'Ron Sharpe.
But there's still a chance a few more UNC basketball products join that list before the regular season tips off in late October.
Leaky Black, who spent his rookie season on a two-way contract with the Charlotte Hornets but was waived earlier this summer, and Armando Bacot, who went undrafted in June, are both looking to capitalize on Exhibit 10 training camp contracts. Black is with the Washington Wizards, and Bacot is with the Memphis Grizzlies.
Plus, veteran NBA Tar Heels Nassir Little and Reggie Bullock could land deals somewhere in the league.
According to the following post from Legion Hoops on Tuesday, Little and Bullock are among the top two dozen or so talents who are still available in free agency:
Little, a first round draft pick in 2019, played four years with the Portland Trail Blazers before averaging a career-low 3.4 points per game in his first campaign with the Phoenix Suns last season. The Suns waived him a few weeks ago.
Bullock, now 33 years old with 11 years of NBA experience, is fresh off averaging only 2.2 points per game in his first season with the Houston Rockets while on only a one-year contract.
