All Tar Heels

UNC Basketball Products Among Notable Unsigned NBA Free Agents

A few former UNC basketball players remain on the hunt for another NBA landing spot.

Matt Giles

Former UNC basketball forward Reggie Bullock
Former UNC basketball forward Reggie Bullock / Matt Blewett-Imagn Images
In this story:

Only six players who ended their college careers as members of the UNC basketball program are on either a guaranteed or two-way contract for the 2024-25 NBA season. That group of NBA Tar Heels consists of San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Barnes, Spurs forward Harrison Ingram, Chicago Bulls guard Coby White, Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony, Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson, and Nets center Day'Ron Sharpe.

ALSO READ: UNC's Hubert Davis Travels to Virginia for Phenom Recruit

But there's still a chance a few more UNC basketball products join that list before the regular season tips off in late October.

Leaky Black, who spent his rookie season on a two-way contract with the Charlotte Hornets but was waived earlier this summer, and Armando Bacot, who went undrafted in June, are both looking to capitalize on Exhibit 10 training camp contracts. Black is with the Washington Wizards, and Bacot is with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Plus, veteran NBA Tar Heels Nassir Little and Reggie Bullock could land deals somewhere in the league.

According to the following post from Legion Hoops on Tuesday, Little and Bullock are among the top two dozen or so talents who are still available in free agency:

Little, a first round draft pick in 2019, played four years with the Portland Trail Blazers before averaging a career-low 3.4 points per game in his first campaign with the Phoenix Suns last season. The Suns waived him a few weeks ago.

Bullock, now 33 years old with 11 years of NBA experience, is fresh off averaging only 2.2 points per game in his first season with the Houston Rockets while on only a one-year contract.

ALSO READ: UNC Recruiters Make Surging Prep Feel Like Priority

Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles

MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining UNC on SI in 2023, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball