Former UNC Basketball Star Punctuates Latest Honor
Coby White was an outstanding one-and-done talent for the UNC basketball program back in the 2018-19 season. Since then, he’s spent six years in the NBA, ultimately growing into a starter and big-time scorer for the Chicago Bulls.
Last season, White broke out in a big way toward the end of the season. And he has continued to excel this go-round, now looking to help push the Bulls into the play-in round of the NBA Playoffs.
The 6-foot-5, 195-pound veteran was lights out in March, eclipsing the 20-point threshold in all but one of the Bulls' 15 games in the month.
His efforts earned him the NBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Month. It’s the former Tar Heels’ first time receiving the honor, a well-deserved distinction following another stretch of high-level performances during his sixth professional season.
White hasn't slowed down, either, as he's totaled 59 points, including the following poster dunk on Friday night, across Chicago's 2-0 start to April.
Across 70 games this season, White is averaging a career-high 20.5 points while adding 3.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest.
