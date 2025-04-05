UNC Basketball Secures Another Big Transfer Addition
The UNC basketball program has been notably active so far in this year’s transfer cycle, checking in with a number of options and looking to avoid making the same mistakes that caused them to miss on a collection of transfers last go-round.
Of course, one of the biggest issue for the 2024-25 Tar Heels was their lack of formidable size in the post, a problem that looks to be at least partially fixed for next season.
On Friday, 247Sports’ Travis Branham logged an official Crystal Ball prediction for UNC to land the services of coveted Arizona transfer big man Henri Veesaar, who entered the transfer portal earlier this week. Just a few hours later, the 7-foot, 225-pound sophomore announced his commitment to play his junior year in Chapel Hill.
The Estonian center recently visited with fifth-year UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his staff during his midweek trip to Chapel Hill. That Tar Heel tour clearly went well.
Veesaar spent two seasons with the Wildcats, becoming a key piece in their run to the Sweet 16 this season. He averaged 9.4 points and 5.0 rebounds in 20.8 minutes per game, primarily off the bench.
Davis and his crew now boast two prizes in this year’s transfer cycle, as former West Virginia guard Jonathan Powell committed to the Tar Heels on Tuesday.
