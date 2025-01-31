Future UNC Basketball Forward Erupts on Senior Night
The reeling UNC basketball squad (13-9, 6-4 ACC) experienced a further-deflating 73-65 road defeat at the hands of the Pitt Panthers on Tuesday night. Around the same time, though, recent Tar Heel pledge Caleb Wilson was providing a preview of what's in store for the proud blueblood program next season.
Wilson, a 6-foot-9, 205-pound five-star forward ranking No. 6 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite after revealing his commitment to UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis late last Thursday night, capped off a brilliant post-announcement week via his 43-point Senior Night performance for the Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Ga.) Golden Bears.
He finished 16-for-25 from the field, 6-for-12 beyond the arc, and 5-for-10 at the charity stripe, adding 16 rebounds and four assists in his 28 minutes on the floor to fuel the 92-66 victory over The Lovett School (Ga.) Lions.
Holy Innocents Episcopal improved to 16-4 overall, 7-1 at home, and 9-0 against teams in their region. And Caleb Wilson, who hasn't missed a game and recently received the coveted McDonald's All American honor, is now averaging 20.7 points, 11.5 boards, 4.5 dimes, 2.3 steals, and 3.6 blocks while shooting 55.0 percent from the field, 31.3 percent from deep, and 61.6 percent at the foul line.
Hubert Davis and his Tar Heels have secured two other 2025 prizes in Gonzaga College High School (D.C.) four-star guard Derek Dixon and Davidson Day School (N.C.) four-star guard Isaiah Denis.
