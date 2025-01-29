UNC Basketball Pro Armando Bacot Heading to All-Star Weekend
UNC basketball alum Armando Bacot finished ninth in fan voting en route to landing a spot in the NBA G League Up Next Game on Sunday, Feb. 16, at 3:30 p.m. ET, part of NBA All-Star Weekend in San Francisco. The 24-year-old big man is one of 28 players who received invites to the showcase event, along with Memphis Hustle teammates Yuki Kawamura, DJ Steward, and Maozinha Pereira.
Through 26 games in his first season as a pro, Bacot is averaging 14.2 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.0 blocks across his 31.7 minutes per outing. The 6-foot-10, 240-pound Virginia native is shooting 42.4 percent from the field, including a relatively encouraging 31.4 percent beyond the arc, and 72.1 percent at the charity stripe.
Following a five-year college career in Chapel Hill, in which Armando Bacot became the UNC basketball program's all-time leading rebounder and double-double machine, he did not hear his name at the 2024 NBA Draft.
Now, though, in light of his prowess as an NBA G League rookie, it may be only a matter of time before he lands an opportunity on the game's biggest stage.
