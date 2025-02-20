Future UNC Basketball Forward Gets Cut for Top Prep Award
At least for one more season, 2005 UNC basketball national champion point guard Raymond Felton will remain the lone Tar Heel to have taken home the Naismith Boys' High School Player of the Year Trophy since its inception in 1987.
Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Ga.) forward Caleb Wilson, a UNC commit since late January, was among 10 semifinalists for this year's distinction.
But on Thursday afternoon, the Naismith Awards trimmed the list to five. And the 6-foot-9, 205-pound five-star didn't make the cut.
The finalists are five-star guard Darius Acuff (Arkansas), five-star forward AJ Dybantsa (BYU), five-star guard Darryn Peterson (Kansas), five-star forward Nate Ament (uncommitted; UNC is no longer in play), and five-star forward Cameron Boozer (Duke).
Wilson ranks No. 6 overall, No. 3 among power forwards, and No. 1 in Georgia on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.
He headlines a three-deep UNC basketball recruiting haul that currently checks in at No. 9 in the country, per 247Sports, and No. 4 in the ACC.
