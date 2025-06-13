G League: 'No Stopping' UNC Basketball Alum Armando Bacot

There was NO STOPPING Armando Bacot! 💪



The former @UNC_Basketball legend averaged 18.2 PPG and 9.5 RPG during his rookie season with the @memphishustle. Bacot had five 30+ point games including 35 PTS/14 REB vs. the Capitanes and 34 PTS/25 REB vs. the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/r7veOap5DE