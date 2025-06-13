G League: 'No Stopping' UNC Basketball Alum Armando Bacot
UNC basketball product Armando Bacot went undrafted last year despite finishing his Tar Heel career as the program's all-time leading rebounder and double-double producer. And the 6-foot-11, 240-pound forward/center hasn't logged a single appearance in an NBA regular season contest.
But by no means has Bacot disappeared from the sport. No, the 25-year-old is fresh off an impressive NBA G League rookie campaign with the Memphis Grizzlies affiliate, the Memphis Hustle.
As was the case throughout his UNC basketball playing days, Bacot was a consistent force all season, earning an invite to NBA All-Star Weekend's G League Up Next Game before snagging his first G League Player of the Week honor in early March.
The following Armando Bacot appreciation post, courtesy of the NBA G League's official social media account this week, points to the Virginia native's five 30-point performances. Those statement efforts featured two eye-popping double-double shows: 35 points and 14 rebounds in one plus 34 points and a whopping 25 boards in the other.
Bacot averaged 18.2 points and 9.5 rebounds for the season.
