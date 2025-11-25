Caleb Wilson: Early-Season Performance Review
It has only been five games, but North Carolina Tar Heels' star freshman Caleb Wilson has already established himself as one of the best players in college basketball, let alone incoming first-year talents.
His production and efficiency are already catching the attention of draft evaluators and individuals within NBA circles.
Where Could Wilson be Selected in the 2026 NBA Draft?
ESPN's Jeremy Woo wrote a mock draft earlier this month, highlighting Wilson's current status in the pre-draft process.
- "Wilson looks to have made a tangible jump since arriving in college, impressing NBA teams with a newfound competitive gear that's translating into big-time production. His energy and impact in the paint defensively and on the glass have made a huge difference, coupled with a strong feel and passing ability."
- "The main challenge moving forward will be projecting his jump shot, as he hasn't taken many threes and has been inconsistent from the foul line. It's unlikely he can be an offensive focal point in the NBA without major growth in that area, but some scouts believe there's an opportunity for Wilson to vault into the upper echelon of this class if he can sustain this level of play."
The above excerpt is completely accurate, as Wilson is averaging 20.6 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 2.6 assists while shooting 66.1% from the field and 40% from beyond the arc.
In four of the first five games of the season, Wilson has missed fewer than four shots, including 9-of-12 against the Kansas Jayhawks. That is, by far, the Tar Heels' toughest test so far this season, and the former five-star recruit passed it with flying colors.
In that game, Wilson recorded 24 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and four steals, leading North Carolina to a manageable victory.
That performance was not a coincidence, as Wilson has scored 20+ points in all but one game this season. Again, most of the Tar Heels' opponents have been lower-tier teams, but all you can ask of a freshman is to produce, no matter who the opposing team is.
Although there has been more light shed on fellow superstar freshman - Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa, and Cameron Boozer - Wilson is quickly approaching that group of players, and could be a for-sure, locked-in top five pick by the end of the season.
There is still plenty of season remaining, but to this point, Wilson has proved to be one of the best players in the country. If he keeps up this pace, North Carolina will be challenging for a championship in March. Through five weeks, Wilson's early season review is a clear A+.
