UNC Basketball Recruiting: Elite Talent Transfers to Relocated Power
Caleb Holt, a longtime UNC basketball offer holder, starred at Buckhorn High School (Ala.) for two seasons before heading to Grayson High School (Ga.) last year and powering a run to the state title game. Now, the 6-foot-5, 200-pound five-star is transferring again, this time moving to Florida to suit up for Prolific Prep, which recently revealed its relocation from Napa, Calif., to Fort Lauderdale.
Since officially landing on the UNC basketball recruiting wishlist last July, Caleb Holt has dropped a couple of spots to No. 5 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite. Still, he checks in at No. 2 among shooting guards, yet now, a sign of the ever-growing number of juggernaut high school programs in his new state, he stacks up just fourth in Florida.
Meanwhile, judging by the following report from League Ready's Sam Kayser, it sounds like several other notable suitors, including bluebloods Kansas and Kentucky, might be a bit more active than Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels at this juncture in the coveted rising senior's recruitment:
Thus far, only one of the nation's top 25 prospects in the 2026 class has come off the board.
