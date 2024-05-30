Giant UNC Basketball Transfer Target Set for Return to College
Had former Vanderbilt forward Ven Allen-Lubin not committed to the UNC basketball program last week, the Tar Heels would likely be in hot pursuit of Kentucky transfer Ugonna Onyenso. However, despite Hubert Davis and his staff still having the option to hand out two more scholarships for the 2024-25 campaign, recent chatter suggests they're satisfied with how their roster looks as it stands.
The 7-foot, 245-pound Onyenso is reportedly 100 percent available to be recruited, though, following his withdrawal as an early NBA Draft entrant on Wednesday evening ahead of the NCAA-imposed deadline to retain one's college eligibility. He has the option of playing two more seasons in college wherever he ends up next.
According to the following post from ESPN's Jonathan Givony, Onyenso "is in the NCAA transfer portal and will now shift his attention to determining where to play his junior season."
Outside of a school's requirements for enrollment and a staff's willingness to add Onyenso at this juncture, there's no deadline when it comes to choosing his next destination.
As a sophomore at Kentucky, the mere 19-year-old averaged 3.6 points and 4.8 rebounds in only 18.8 minutes per outing. And his 2.8 blocks per game equated to the third-most swats in the SEC last season.
Meanwhile, although the UNC basketball coaches haven't done as much as many had hoped in trying to replace the lost frontcourt production stemming from the departures of full-time starters Harrison Ingram and Armando Bacot, their 2024-25 collection still figures to rank among the top 10 or 15 entering the season.
