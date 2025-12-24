What Hubert Davis Said About Luka Bogavac’s Bounce-Back

For the first time all season, it felt like the North Carolina Tar Heels were a complete unit in the 99-51 win over the East Carolina Pirates on Monday night at the Dean E. Smith Center.

North Carolina had four players with at least 12 points, which has not been the case for the majority of the season. The Tar Heels have been overly reliant on Henri Veesaar and Caleb Wilson in several games this season, which has caused reason for concerns in the early portion of the season.

However, Seth Trimble's return to the lineup has elevated multiple players' performances in the last two games. One player who broke out of a slump on Monday night against East Carolina was overseas transfer Luka Bogavac .

Dec 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) lines up a free throw during the second half against the East Carolina Pirates at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

After totaling four points across the previous two outings, Bogavac scored five points in the first five minutes. The guard totaled 15 points, four rebounds, and two assists while shooting 5-of-9 from the field, including 1-of-3 from three-point range.

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, head coach Hubert Davis explained what he saw from Bogavac on Monday night.

Davis' Thoughts

Dec 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; East Carolina Pirates guard Tybo Bailey (4) drives on North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) during the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

"He's a skilled, aggressive offensive player," Davis said. "I've always thought he's a four-level scorer — he can shoot from three, score in the mid-range, get to the free-throw line and finish around the basket. He was aggressive and on point tonight, and that's exactly what we need."

"Especially with the starting lineup, with Seth [Trimble] and Kyan [Evans] his ability to score on the perimeter, pass and make plays is huge," Davis continued. "That pass to Henri in the second half for the three was real. He's a gifted passer, and I'm glad he had a good game."

Bogavac has scored double-digit points in 10 of 13 games this season, averaging 11.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.8 assists while shooting 41.0 percent from the field and 32.3 percent from three-point range.

Dec 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) dribbles as USC Upstate Spartans guard Carmelo Adkins (4) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

While those are not the most efficient statistics, the 6-foot-5, 216-pound guard, but Monday night was a prime example of how effective he can be when he plays with an aggressive mindset.

The best cure for a struggling shooter is driving to the basket and orchestrating easy looks at the rim. That was an emphasis for Bogavac, who repeatedly attacked off the dribble, which not only led to personal success but also opened up opportunities for his teammates along the perimeter.

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !